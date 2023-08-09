Lucinda Williams Gets Nostalgic in Cinematic Video for ‘Rock N Roll Heart’

Screenshot-2023-08-09-at-8.46.44-AM - Credit: YouTube/Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams has shared a music video for her recent single, “Rock N Roll Heart.” The black and white clip marks the first time in over three decades that Williams has starred in one of her videos, following 1988’s “Passionate Kisses.”

Directed by Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt, the video sees Williams singing the poignant lyrics as two young kids play along on instruments, dance around a loft space, and graffiti a nearby street.

“Rock n Roll Heart” comes off Williams’ recent LP, Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart, which dropped in June. The album, her 15th full-length studio effort, includes features from Angel Olsen, Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller, and Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa — who sing on two tracks, “Rock N Roll Heart” and “New York Comeback.”

The album is Williams’ first since suffering a stroke in 2020. She recently told Rolling Stone that being unable to play guitar live has made her a better singer.

“That happens with people who lose one of their senses. The other ones get stronger,” she said. “Maybe that’s part of it. It frees me up to concentrate on my vocals. Everybody has been remarking on that.”

She added that she wanted to make energetic rock songs. “We got through the pandemic,” she told Rolling Stone. “Let’s get back together, have some drinks and stay up all night.”

Williams is touring in support of the album this fall. The trek kicks off in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 7 and wraps in Red Bank, New Jersey at the Count Basie Center For The Arts on Oct. 29. Tickets are on sale now.

