“Lucifer”'s Tom Ellis Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife Meaghan Oppenheimer, Jokes Birth 'Ended the SAG Strike'

Ellis also revealed that their first child together, whom they named Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer, was born via surrogate

Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Meaghan Oppenheimer/Instagram Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer; Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer

It’s a girl for Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer!

The Lucifer actor, 44, revealed on Thursday night that the pair had welcomed their first child together the day prior — and even joked that she may have played a role in ending the strike from SAG-AFTRA, who struck a tentative deal with Hollywood studios the same day.

Ellis shared the news on an Instagram post, showing him and Oppenheimer, 37, lovingly looking down at the newborn, who was lying in a hospital bassinet. The new parents appeared ecstatic as they both donned wide smiles while gazing down at her.

The new mom also shared a pair of snapshots of their baby girl to her Instagram grid, including a close-up photo and a second of Ellis cuddling her on his shoulder.

“Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike,” Ellis and Oppenheimer both quipped in their captions, adding, “We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate 💕."

Meaghan Oppenheimer/Instagram Tom Ellis and daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer

Ellis and Oppenheimer, a screenwriter, began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019 during a lakeside ceremony attended by several of the groom's Lucifer costars including Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D. B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Rachael Harris, per E! News.

"My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," the Welsh actor said in part in an Instagram caption under a photo of the two standing on a bridge next to a canoe in their wedding garb.

Oppenheimer, whose screenwriting credits include Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and Queen America (which she created) on Facebook Watch, wore a long-sleeved, lace dress from designer Naeem Khan for the nuptials.

She also posted a photo from the happy day on her Instagram, captioning a photo of the two on the dance floor simply, "Married!!!!!! 🎉❤️."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer

Ellis was previously married to actress Tamzin Outhwaite for eight years before they divorced in 2014. The two share daughters Marnie, 11, and Florence, 15. Ellis also has another daughter, 18-year-old Nora, from a previous relationship.



The newly minted father of four told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview that while his girls are fans of him as a dad, they don't care so much about his acting chops.

"My kids are the least impressed about any work that I do, which is quite amusing," he said. "Time and time again, if I'm on the telly, I'll go: 'Look, it's Dad on the telly,' and they'll sort of look up … give it a cursory glance and then carry on with what they're doing 'cause it really doesn't faze them at all."

"So yeah, they are my biggest fans as a dad but not as an actor,” Ellis added.

