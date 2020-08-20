Lucifer to Tackle Black Lives Matter Movement in Season 6 Episode

Lucifer‘s sixth and final season will explore a very important subject: the Black Lives Matter movement.

Seeing as how Tom Ellis’ titular character works with the police, the drama’s writing team “started looking at the fact that we’re a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department,” executive producer Ildy Modrovich told ET Online. “And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we’re actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we’re super excited about it.”

Modrovich, who is writing the installment, also confessed to being “nervous” about the episode “because I want to get it right,” she explained.

The storyline will be told “through our characters’ eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place,” Modrovich shared. “To really look at the situation socially, emotionally and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric.”

Modrovich added that the “pretty diverse” writers’ room shed “many tears” while breaking the episode. EP Joe Henderson also noted that the creative team reached out to the cast to involve them in the discussion.

“It’s very important to all of them, too,” Henderson said. “D.B. [Woodside] was one of the people in particular that we really engaged with it, [as well as with] Lesley-Ann [Brandt], with Tom [Ellis]. Normally we pitch them their stories and a little bit of mythology, but this is a thing that almost all of them asked about, so we’ve listened to them, and we’ve tried to make it as much of a conversation as possible and a listening exercise.”

Lucifer‘s farewell run, featuring the BLM hour, does not yet have a premiere date. The first half of Season 5, meanwhile, debuts this Friday, Aug. 21 on Netflix.