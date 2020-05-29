‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Closes Deal To Return, Paving Way To Season 6 Renewal By Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

A sixth season of Lucifer is moving closer to reality after star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character.

Netflix earlier this year started talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama beyond the upcoming fifth season, which had been billed as a final installment. Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who have been steering the show, quickly closed new deals for another season.

It took lengthy, difficult negotiations with Ellis but he also recently signed on to return. The rest of the cast are also on board, sources said. With all key pieces in place, Netflix is expected to proceed with the pickup.

The plan had been for Lucifer to go back into production in September on Season 6, though the show will need to first finish filming Season 5, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucifer started on Fox, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix rescued the series, extending its run by two seasons. Last summer, the streamer renewed the show for a fifth and “final” season. While 4-5 seasons is typical length for a successful Netflix series, and Lucifer has produced more episodes than a regular Netflix original series (its seasons vary between 13-26 episodes in length), the drama, starring Ellis, has remained a strong performer on the streaming platform.

At 77 episodes through five seasons, Lucifer is already one of the longest running Netflix original series whose episode count is between veterans Orange Is the New Black (91) and House Of Cards (73).

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The series follows the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) take down criminals.

Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

