‘Lucifer’ Sets Season 6 Return To Netflix At Comic-Con@Home

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will debut on September 10, Netflix announced during the show’s panel at Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday. The streamer teased of the upcoming season: This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella, and Dan. Bring tissues.

But before moving forward, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the past including Dan’s shocking death while chatting at the virtual event.

Kevin Alejandro actually pitched us him dying because he’s like it’s the last season, and you know everyone has grown to surprise we love this character so, and we, we were in early goings and it sort of stuck with us as we went and so it’s Kevin’s fault, really. Yeah, he was like I want to go out in a fiery Blaze of Glory, like, ok, and he did and the way that his characters shifted in particular like he’s kind of a grumpy cop in season one and he’s become this lovable teddy bear in the light in these last few seasons, he’s a joy.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwCudKk1G4I?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

