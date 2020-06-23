‘Lucifer’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

“Lucifer” will live on, with Netflix announcing that they have renewed the show for a sixth and final season. The announcement was made on social media Tuesday morning.

This now marks the second time the show has been renewed for a “final” season at Netflix. After airing on Fox for three years before being canceled, Netflix revived it for a fourth season in 2018. It was announced last year that Season 5 would be the last. The show made a tongue-in-cheek reference to its surprising longevity, saying Season 6 will be the “FINAL final” season in making the announcement.

“Lucifer” centers on Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel and the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth’s criminals. The series also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.

“Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos developed “Lucifer” for television. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020





