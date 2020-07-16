‘Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt Signs With ICM Partners
Click here to read the full article.
EXCLUSIVE: Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze on Netflix’s drama series Lucifer, has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes as Lucifer preps its return for a fifth season on August 21.
The Cape Town, South Africa-born Brandt began her career in New Zealand after her family immigrated there when she was in her teens. Her breakout role there came in playing Naevia in Starz’s Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.
More from Deadline
WGA-UTA Deal Breaks Seal With Affiliate Production & Record-Sharing Terms, Raises Question Of Who Will Sign Next
ICM Partners Makes Election Day A Paid Holiday For Employees
Brandt’s other TV credits include Gotham, Single Ladies, The Librarians, Legend of the Seeker and Memphis Beat. She also co-starred starred in the 2013 surf pic Drift.
She remains repped by Luber Roklin and attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Coronavirus Update: Numbers Skyrocket As New Cases Hit Record Highs 3 Times In Past 10 Days - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.