Lucia Bosè Dies: Italian Actress Known For Antonioni & Fellini Films Was 89

Italian actress Lucia Bosè has died at the age of 89. She was most known for appearing in films from acclaimed Italian directors such as Michelangelo Antonioni and Federico Fellini.

Her son, the Spanish singer Miguel Bosè, confirmed the news on social media, tweeting the below with the caption, “Dear friends … I inform you that my mother Lucía Bosé has just passed away. She is in the best of places.”

Queridos amig@s … os comunico que mi madre Lucía Bosé acaba de fallecer. Ya está en el mejor de los sitios. #MB pic.twitter.com/H33dlay3lk — Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) March 23, 2020





According to the Italian press, she died of pneumonia.

Lucia Bosè rose to fame after winning the 1947 Miss Italia beauty contest. She broke into cinema during the Italian Neorealism wave and appeared in movies such as Antonioni’s The Lady Without Camelias and Story Of A Love Affair, and Fellini’s Fellini Satyricon.

In 1956 she married the famed Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel González Lucas, giving up her acting career to raise their children Miguel, Lucia and Paola. She returned to the screen in the 1960s and the couple divorced in 1967.

