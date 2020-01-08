Lucero Cuevas and Esmeralda Verdugo transferred to Club Tijuana after being involved in kidnapping

Esmeralda Verdugo says she and Lucero Cuevas were involved in an express kidnapping. (Getty Images)

Mexican soccer player Esmeralda Verdugo revealed the reason she and teammate Lucero Cuevas were transferred from Club América to Club Tijuana in December ahead of the 2020 Liga MX Femenil Clausura season.

Verdugo said both players were involved in an express kidnapping.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 25-year-old told her story in a post on her Instagram page. She described the situation as a “horror movie.”

After the incident, officials interviewed both Cuevas and Verdugo separately to ensure both players were being honest about the kidnapping and weren’t trying to extort Club América for money. Verdugo said a polygraph test revealed both players were telling the truth.

There were rumors two players from Club América had been involved in an express kidnapping in late December, though both Verdugo’s and Cuevas’ names were kept out of those stories. Verdugo decided to come forward to share her story after rumors suggested Verdugo and Cuevas left because they had issues in the locker room. Verdugo wanted to let people know that was not the case.

Club América did not reveal the reason for the transfer at the time, saying there was an incident, but did not go into detail. Cuevas initially said the transfer was due to “personal reasons.”

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: