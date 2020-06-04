Lucasfilm and Hollywood backs John Boyega as 'hero' after impassioned Black Lives Matter speech

John Boyega speaks to protestors in Parliament square during an anti-racism demonstration in London, on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

Lucasfilm has issued a message of support for Star Wars actor John Boyega after he delivered a passionate speech about racism at a Black Lives Matter protest in London.

The 28-year-old star, who played ex-Stormtrooper Finn in the sequel trilogy, told fellow protesters in Hyde Park that he was “speaking to you from my heart” before declaring: “I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*** that.”

Many praised Boyega for his candour and commitment on social media, including the official Star Wars account, which said the company will “stand with and support” the actor.

“The evil that is racism must stop,” they wrote, adding: “We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world.

“John Boyega, you are our hero.”

In the wake of Boyega’s comments about his career possibly being under threat, dozens of Hollywood figures have come out in support of him and affirmed their desire to work with him in the future.

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill said he had “never been more proud” of Boyega in a tweet, which he signed off as “dad”.

Other big Hollywood names tweeting in support of Boyega included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jordan Peele, Cathy Yan, Olivia Wilde, Charlie Brooker and Chris Miller.

I would love to work w John Boyega https://t.co/zQTIP29SVR — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 3, 2020

Oh god I WISH, Ojalá! From Attack The Block to this day! pic.twitter.com/sB7eJqF0sy — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 3, 2020

Absolutely. I would be honored to work with @JohnBoyega and can only hope to have the chance. We’ve got your back, John. Don’t hold back. https://t.co/4d5gA3RRkj — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 3, 2020

I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020

Boyega was one of thousands of protesters who took to the streets of London on Wednesday as part of a wave of anti-racism demonstrations sweeping the world.

The movement was triggered by the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on 25 May.

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder, with three other officers charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Anti-racism protests have since taken place across the United States and worldwide.