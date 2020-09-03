Lucas Zelarayan scores in 55th, Crew beat Union 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night to take the Eastern Conference lead.

The Crew (6-1-2) have a two-point lead over Toronto FC.

The Union (4-2-3) lost for the first time in four matches.

NEW YORK FC 2, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson had three saves and New York City FC beat New England.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Michael Mancienne opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

New York City (4-5-0) has won three games in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four consecutive losses. New England is 2-2-5.

DYNAMO 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored two second-half goals and Houston beat Minnesota to stretch its unbeaten streak to four.

Darwin Quintero, who was traded to Houston (2-2-4) from Minnesota (3-3-2) in November, scored in the 28th minute in his first game against his former team. Quintero blasted a right-footed shot inside the near post that beat sliding goalie Greg Ranjitsingh. It was Quintero’s third goal in the last two games.

Lassiter entered in the 55th and scored 10 minutes later on an easy redirect of a cross. He added another goal in the 70th from the top of the 18-yard box.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Eric Sorga scored in stoppage time, Chris Seitz had four saves and D.C. United beat New York to snap a six-game winless streak.

Sorga, a 21-year old from Estonia making his fourth MLS appearance, ripped a right-footer from outside the area that slipped between the post and the out-stretched arms of diving goalkeeper Ryan Meara in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

D.C. United improved to 2-4-3, New York dropped to 3-4-2.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NASHVILLE SC 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first goal of the season, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City tied Nashville SC.

Michel, a 22-year-old homegrown, won a challenge against Anibal Godoy, took a couple dribbles and then blasted a rising side-netter from just outside the area to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Randall Leal scored his first MLS goal for Nashville (2-4-2) in the 47th minute.

Orlando City (4-2-3) has just one loss in its last seven games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored a late first-half goal to help Sporting Kansas City tie FC Dallas.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) has earned just two points in three games following a three-game winning streak. FC Dallas (2-1-4) has only one win in its last five games.

Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute, his first goal with FC Dallas (2-1-4).

INTER MIAMI 0, ATLANTA UNITED 0, TIE

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan had three saves in Atlanta's draw with Inter Miami.

It was Guzan’s second shutout — both against expansion teams — in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22. Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win — and four losses — in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times.

FIRE 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth made three saves for Chicago in the tie with FC Cincinnati.

Chicago’s Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half because of a handball on Boris Sekulic.

FC Cincinnati is 2-4-3, and Chicago 2-5-2.

