Lucas Torreira reveals transfer talks with Jose Mourinho with midfielder still set on Arsenal exit

(Getty Images)

Lucas Torreira has admitted to holding talks with Jose Mourinho over a potential move to Roma.

The Uruguayan spent last season on loan at Fiorentina but saw a permanent move break down after the Serie A club refused to pay a previously agreed £13m fee.

Having not played for Arsenal since July 2020, the 26-year-old remains up for sale as Mikel Arteta continues to chase more additions between now and the end of the season.

Torreira is keen to stay in Italy and has dismissed any suggestion he could continue his career in the Premier League, although admitted it would be difficult for a potential suitor to pay Arsenal’s asking price.

Mourinho has already signed one Premier League midfielder this summer in the form of Nemanja Matic after his Manchester United departure, although Torreira has revealed talks with the former Tottenham manager have taken place.

Speaking to El Pais, he said: “I spoke with Mourinho some time ago. He’s a coach I admire, it’s a possibility that entices me, but it’s not easy.”