Lucas scores 3 TDs and Liberty extends Conference USA run with 28-10 victory over UTEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Billy Lucas scored three touchdowns and Liberty continued its successful run in Conference USA with a 28-10 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Liberty is 10-0 in Conference USA games as a member and 19-1 all-time against teams that were Conference USA members when the game was played.

Liberty also extended its regular-season winning streak to 15 games.

Lucas ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Liberty led 14-3 at the break. His 2-yard run late in the third quarter answered a 60-yard pass from UTEP's Skyler Locklear to Kenny Odom.

Tyson Mobley's 13-yard touchdown catch from Kaidon Salter in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for Liberty.

Lucas finished with 104 yards on 21 carries for the Flames (3-0, 2-0). Salter completed 15 of 19 passes for 228 yards with the one touchdown.

Locklear was 26-of-43 passing for 244 yards with one touchdown for UTEP (0-3, 0-1). He threw two interceptions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press