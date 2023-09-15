Lucas Paqueta’s failed transfer to Manchester City has fired him up – now he faces them

Lucas Paqueta will be keen to impress against Manchester City on Saturday - Getty Images/Nigel French

Lucas Paqueta has always loved to dance and, for him, the best time for a jig is immediately after scoring a goal. “It’s the happiest moment of the match,” he said earlier this year. “Dancing has been my trademark since I was a kid.”

When the Brazilian scored West Ham United’s third goal against Chelsea last month, though, a different set of emotions seemed to run through his body. Only Paqueta himself can truly describe how he was feeling but it was clear that happiness was not the overriding sensation.

Instead of his usual celebration, Paqueta screamed to the skies. Head back, eyes closed, chest out, fists clenched. It was a guttural roar, from deep within, and in that moment it looked as if he was unleashing all of the anger and frustration that must have built up over recent weeks. Only then, after this emotional cleansing of sorts, did he produce his trademark dance for the home supporters.

These are complicated days for West Ham’s most expensive ever player. Just a few weeks ago, he appeared to be on the brink of joining Manchester City and uniting with Pep Guardiola, who he faces in the Premier League this weekend. Now, he finds himself under a cloud of suspicion due to a Football Association investigation into potential gambling breaches. The City move, and all of the associated sporting and financial benefits, was ripped away from him in an instant.

In such circumstances, players can either hide or thrive. Paqueta, on the evidence of his showings for West Ham this season, plans to channel his energy into his on-pitch performances. There have been all of the usual flashes of skill and defence-splitting passes, but also an extraordinary fire: so far this campaign, Paqueta has won more tackles (15) and regained possession more times (43) than any player in Europe’s five major leagues.

Behind the scenes, in training and around the club’s Rush Green headquarters, sources say there has been no change to Paqueta’s demeanour since the collapse of his move to City. His English remains limited, following his £51 million move from Lyon last summer, but he has always been a good trainer and that has remained the case.

His sidekick in the squad is Emerson Palmieri, the Brazil-born left-back who was also a team-mate at Lyon. The pair are close with the French-speaking members of the squad – the likes of Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma – and, as a group, they are certainly among the loudest and most charismatic at the club.

“He is a brilliant character,” said David Moyes of Paqueta earlier this season. “He is funny, he is a bit mad. You don’t play for Brazil as a midfield player, alongside the team they have got, unless you are good.

“Sometimes I think he tries to show that he is too Brazilian in some of the things he does, when he could do things a bit simpler. It took him a while to settle in but he is beginning to understand what is required in the Premier League. He is as fit as anything, works hard for the team, strong. He has great ability.”

Paqueta has been described as “surprised and shocked” by the gambling allegations. We have not heard directly from him, and we are unlikely to hear directly from him any time soon. If his powerful frame does nurture a perceived sense of injustice, though, it could prove to be a useful motivational tool.

Lucas Paqueta is a West Ham fan favourite - Getty Images /Clive Rose

Not all footballers are the same, especially on the mental side of the game, but there is an obvious recent precedent for a player excelling from within the eye of a storm. Ivan Toney spent much of last season under a cloud, and he ended up scoring a remarkable 20 goals in 33 league appearances for Brentford. Toney made his England debut in March, a few weeks before he was banned from football for eight months for gambling breaches.

Toney describes himself as being “built different” and it remains to be seen whether Paqueta can harness the same energy from his own off-field difficulties. It should also be said that it remains to be seen whether anything comes of these initial investigations into Paqueta. As it stands, those two situations are not comparable.

For the West Ham fans, who fell in love with Paqueta in the second half of last season, there is obvious relief at the collapse of his switch to this weekend’s opponents. His combination of hard work and supreme technical skill makes him one of the most popular players with the supporters, who delighted in his match-winning assist for Jarrod Bowen in last season’s Europa Conference League final.

As for Moyes, there have been no doubts about selecting Paqueta while the off-field issues continue to swirl. “I have not said a word to him,” the West Ham manager said recently. “I have no plans to, either.” West Ham trust Paqueta to deliver, irrespective of what is happening behind the scenes, and so far the Brazilian is repaying that faith.

