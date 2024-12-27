Lucas Paqueta Is Available Again | 4-1-4-1 West Ham United Predicted Lineup vs Liverpool

West Ham United got the better of Southampton as they beat them 1-0 in the Premier League. The former’s next game is lined up against table-toppers Liverpool at home. It will be a tough game but having the support of the home crowd can help upto an extent.

The Hammers are 13th on the points table and need to collect more points to guarantee another season in the top tier. This game will also crucial for game considering the fact that they have to face the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa in the subsequent matches.

Defence

Lukasz Fabianski suffered a bad injury in the last match and had to be stretchered off. He is unlikely to play this game and Alphonse Areola should get the nod between the sticks. Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka had an outstanding output and his selection is questionable.

Max Kilman also suffered a blow and his place is likely to be grabbed by Jean-Clair Todibo. The latter will form the heart of the defence with Konstantinos Mavropanos. Emerson remains the outfield player at the left-back position.

Midfield

Both Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are suspended for this game. It clearly means that Edson Alvarez will be seen playing in the middle of the park, donning the deeper role.

Attack

While Jarrod Bowen continues to operate on the right wing, Crysencio Summerville should get the nod for the other wing.

Notably, Carlos Soler was taken off at the half-time against Southampton due to a knee problem. He is unlikely to be available for this time and his position should be filled by Lucas Paqueta, who returns from the ban.

Mohammed Kudus retains his spot as the attacking midfielder with Niclas Fullkrug running in front of him around the opponent’s box.