Lucas Giolito working on no-hitter against Yankees through six innings

Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees.

Giolito has struck out seven, walked three and thrown 100 pitches Tuesday night.

The right-hander is trying for his second career no-hitter. He threw one against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of an empty stadium in Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season on Aug. 25, 2020.

The White Sox have thrown 20 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was by Carlos Rodón on April 14, 2021, at home against Cleveland.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The most recent was last season on June 25 at home by the Houston trio of Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The White Sox hold a 3-0 lead on a solo homer and a two-run shot by catcher Seby Zavala in consecutive at-bats.

___

