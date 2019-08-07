Lucas Giolito stands by wife calling out 'disgraceful and disgusting' comments by Anthony Swarzak's wife

Lucas Giolito stood by his wife Ariana. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito stood by his wife Ariana after she criticized Atlanta Braves reliever Anthony Swarzak’s wife for posting “disgraceful and disgusting” comments.

On Tuesday, Ariana Giolito posted a conversation between Elizabeth Swarzak and Bria Anderson — wife of White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson — on Instagram.

The conversation centered around the shooting in El Paso. Ariana Giolito commented on the screenshots of that conversation, saying she was “disappointed and disgusted” with the way Elizabeth Swarzak responded to Bria Anderson.

Ariana Giolito ends her post with the following:

“I’m angry and hurt for every person of color involved in this sport — the players, wives, front office staff, coaches, trainers, the fans who love this sport. And for the families of those who lost their lives at the hands of mass murderers who, in their own words, wanted to kill people of color.”

Bria Anderson and Tim Anderson are both people of color.

When asked about his wife’s post, Lucas Giolito said he stood by Ariana’s decision to defend Bria Anderson.

Lucas Giolito on his wife, Ariana’s Instagram post: pic.twitter.com/e29FYR25ni — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 7, 2019

Anthony Swarzak and Giolito were teammates on the White Sox in 2017. Swarzak was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the season. He started 2019 as a member of the Seattle Mariners, but was dealt to the Braves in May.

Anthony Swarzak has not commented on the situation.

