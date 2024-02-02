Lucas Bergvall: How Tottenham beat Barcelona to stunning wonderkid transfer coup

Tottenham have pulled off a spectacular transfer coup, beating Barcelona to the signing of Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall.

The midfielder is expected at Hotspur Way on Friday morning, his 18th birthday, to complete a medical and sign a five-year deal.

He will remain with Swedish top-flight outfit Djurgarden, where he is already a first-team regular, until the summer and join Spurs on July 1 after the clubs agreed a package worth around £8.5million plus add-ons.

Bergvall has emerged as one of the most precocious talents in Europe and Barcelona had appeared in pole position to sign him.

Technical director Johan Lange had been tracking Bergvall for months and pushed hard for the deal

But Spurs, led by technical director Johan Lange who has been tracking Bergvall for months, pushed hard to sign the teenager and learned late last night he had turned down the Catalan giants in favour of being part of Ange Postecoglou's first-team next season.

Bergvall and his family visited Spurs' Hertfordshire training base on Monday, where he met with key figures including Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy, before travelling to Barcelona for a pitch from the La Liga giants the following day.

Bergvall made his first appearance in the Swedish top flight for IF Brommapojkarna in July 2022 before moving to Djurgarden in December that year.

He earned a first senior cap for Sweden and reportedly spoke to international teammate Dejan Kulusevski before picking Spurs.

Spurs' forward Alejo Veliz, 20, last night joined Spanish club Sevilla on a straight loan until the end of the season.