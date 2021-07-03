Luca Star Jack Dylan Grazer Comes Out as Bisexual: 'Silenzio Bruno!'

Kevin Winter/Getty

Jack Dylan Grazer is living his truth!

Earlier this week, the 17-year-old actor came out as bisexual during an Instagram Live broadcast.

In video from the stream, which was shared on social media, Grazer appears to be taking part in a Q&A with fans when asked, "Are you gay?" by one user.

"I'm bi," Grazer replies with a smile before quoting his Luca character, exclaiming, "Silenzio Bruno!"

Fans of the It, We Are Who We Are, and Shazam! star also noted that the actor changed his preferred pronouns on his Instagram page after the conversation to note that he goes by either he or they identifiers.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

In Luca, Grazer plays Alberto, a shape-shifting sea monster who becomes a human on dry land. Alongside his friend Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, the pair yearns to explore the human world of Portorosso, Italy, in hopes of obtaining a Vespa.

Fans of the Disney and Pixar film immediately fell in love with the duo when it dropped on Disney+ last month, with many comparing the storyline to being reminiscent of an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale.

Director Enrico Casarosa previously told Yahoo! Entertainment that the movie "is all about platonic friendships," however, while Grazer echoed those sentiments in an interview with CinemaBlend.

"No, there's no Call Me By Your Name in it," he said, comparing it to the 2017 film that followed the love story of two men in Italy. "They're friends. Alberto and Luca are friends."

But, when told how fans couldn't help but compare the plotline to that of an LGBTQ romance, Glazer did add that it would "be cool if we got back together and fell in love," in a potential Luca sequel.