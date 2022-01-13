LUCA Set to Launch Its Token Public Sale

Lucrosus Capital LPS
·5 min read

LARNACA, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucrosus Capital comes with many surprises for its community right from the beginning of the year. The public sale is almost here, starting on 17th January 2022! It will be separated into 100 phases. But most importantly, with each phase of the public sale passing by, the token's price is bound to rise.

Currently, the platform is undertaking its first round of investment, the private sale, which the public sale will immediately follow. Early investors will be able to purchase the tokens through card payments and +10 cryptocurrencies - primary ones like BTC, ETH as well as those known for low fees like SOL, LUNA, TRX.

Reasons to participate in the public sale

Investors can take part in this wonderful initiative by joining the public sale. And the main reason to do so is that becoming a $LUCA Token holder will progressively boost the investor's income, as purchasing the token will provide the members with many benefits thanks to its various utilities.

Of the many utilities, we must emphasize the shared allocation program, which allows participants to engage in the shared allocation system and acquire tokens of Lucrosus Capital-invested projects based on their tier.

The tier is determined by the number of $LUCA tokens held; the more tokens held, the higher the allocation:

  • Gemmo - 5 M + $LUCA; 25% allocation;

  • Emerald - 1M+ $LUCA; 22.5% allocation;

  • Aurum - 300k+ $LUCA; 20% allocation;

  • Arganti - 100k+ $LUCA; 17.5% allocation;

  • Cuprum - 25k+ $LUCA; 15% allocation.

The allocations within the tiers will be divided evenly among all members of their respective groups. As for the final two tires, Arganti and Cuprum, they will be gamified, with a particular number of participants from each level being eligible to receive a specific amount.

Aside from that, the token itself provides the ability to take part in the buy-back program, governance system, staking, access to highly advanced research, and one-on-one sessions with project representatives.

With this approach, the token will allow the holder to be a part of the project, deciding on future investments and many other benefits.

But what is Lucrosus Capital all about?

If you are unfamiliar with Lucrosus Capital, you came to the right place. First and foremost, Lucrosus Capital is a brand-new market concept that unites gamification with Decentralized Venture Capital. It is the world's first Gamified DeVC.

Individual investors benefit from Lucrosus' institutional investment opportunities that reshape the investing paradigm, incorporating all the advantages of blockchain with Venture Capital. This way, the shared venture fund efforts will have a larger and more profitable audience, and it will have a hugely beneficial effect on the entire sector.

In addition, to assure success, Lucrosus provides unique support to invested projects, allowing developers to focus on the project's long-term growth. The support refers to the following areas:

Marketing: With Lucrosus Capital's aid, projects will gain access to reliable influencers and marketing agencies in the cryptocurrency sector.

Global relationships: Lucrosus Capital offers links with many experts, including legal analysts, IT specialists, and trustworthy advisors.

Investments: Partner platforms will be provided with funds in the early stages of development, ensuring long-term project growth.

Experience: Given the long-term involvement of team members in the market, the Lucrosus team understands the complexities of the crypto market and can untangle all of its challenges.

Graphic Design: The visual presentation of the project is also critical in capturing new users' attention, which will speed up future development.

As for the $LUCA token

$LUCA is a utility token that serves as the foundation of Lucrosus Capital's operations. The token solves issues for both ordinary investors and developers creating blockchain projects.

And because $LUCA was developed to decentralize the venture capital fund, it has various distinct qualities that give the users a way to be involved in the Lucrosus mission of changing the industry. As mentioned above, a few of these qualities are taking part in the buy-back program, governance, staking, access to highly advanced research, and access to one-on-one sessions with project representatives.

Regarding the price, the $LUCA token sale will start with a price of $0.026. On average the price from phase to phase will increase by 1%. Therefore, early buyers can expect the greatest profits.

Conclusion

With that being said, Lucrosus Capital is here to transform the way gamification approaches the investing sector by bringing innovation and a new manner of promoting and providing growth opportunities. It focuses on the cryptocurrency industry, believing that sharing venture fund initiatives with a bigger audience will be more profitable and have a more significant impact on the entire industry.

Furthermore, the platform offers a referral scheme that allows users to earn extra money by promoting the project and supporting long-term growth.

By sharing the Lucrosus Capital unique referral link with your friends, you will be able to receive 30% more in $LUCA tokens or 15% more in ETH as a reward. Every transaction performed by friends with whom you share the link results in a genuine profit for you. Also, the person who referred you will receive 5% more tokens.

If you do not want to miss the public sale, sign up now.

Learn more about Lucrosus Capital on their website and stay tuned to the latest developments by following the project on social media: Twitter, Medium, Telegram, LinkedIn, and Youtube.

Media contacts

Company: Lucrosus Capital LPS

Contact: Piotr Barbachowski

E-mail: contact@lucrosus.capital

Website: https://www.lucrosus.capital/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucrosusCapital

SOURCE: Lucrosus Capital LPS


