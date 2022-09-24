Luca Poclit’s insane choke at Bellator 285 was no fluke: ‘I practice it everyday in the gym’

Luca Poclit’s puzzled the MMA world.

The Bellator welterweight debuted for the promotion with one of the most bizarre finishes seen in 2022. Poclit (8-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) put his opponent Dante Schiro (94 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) to sleep with an unorthodox choke in the opening bout of the Bellator 285 card at 3Arena in Dublin.

Many were confused by what they saw in real-time and even question the intent behind the choke. Poclit assures it was no luck.

“Yeah, I know, I practice it every day in the gym, this submission,” Poclit told reporters at the Bellator 285 post-fight press conference. “I practice. My coach knows this submission, John Kavanaugh.”

Have you 𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 seen anything like this?! 👀 Luca Poclit submits Schiro to open #Bellator285 with a bang 💥#Bellator285 is LIVE on YouTube & @BBCiPlayer now!@MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by Vallarta Supermarkets pic.twitter.com/lycZOrH0HG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2022

John Kavanaugh, head coach at SBG Ireland, calls the submission win the “Luca-nator.”

You can watch Poclit’s full post-fight scrum in the video above.

