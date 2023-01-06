Luca Guadagnino is making an Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara – here’s everything to know about it

Elizabeth Gregory
·7 min read
Actress Rooney Mara attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party (Mike Windle/Getty Images)
Actress Rooney Mara attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party (Mike Windle/Getty Images)

A film about Audrey Hepburn’s life, which will star Rooney Mara and be directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, is officially in the works.

And although the Apple TV+ film is still in its very early days, it’s a collaboration that is already getting fans worked up.

“So we’re finally receiving the audrey hepburn biopic we’ve *agonised* for & the fact that it’s being directed by luca guadagnino is actually the icing on the cake,” Tweeted one fan, while another said, “Im a biopic anti except for the rooney mara audrey hepburn luca guadagnino movie [sic]”.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming biopic.

What parts of Hepburn’s life will it cover?

The plot of the film hasn’t been shared yet, so we don’t know which parts of Hepburn’s fascinating life Guadagnino will choose to focus on.

But there’s a lot of material: Hepburn was born in 1929 into a privileged family who lost much of their wealth during the Second World War. Because of her family’s high standing, many of its members were targeted during the war by the authorities. Her half-brother Ian, for example, was sent to a German labour camp and her uncle was executed.

Although she was privately educated in Kent, Hepburn was born and grew up in Brussels (although she also lived in Arnhem, The Hague, Amsterdam and London). Her mother was a Dutch Baroness and her father was a British subject born in Austria-Hungary. She learnt ballet in Amsterdam, where she continued to live after the War, and for a while had her sights set on being a prima ballerina.

Her glowing four-decade career is the stuff of legend: she won an Academy, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award (only 16 other people have done such a thing) and starred in Hollywood classics including 1954’s Sabrina, 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and 1963’s Charade.

She also turned her hand to humanitarian work in the second half of her life, being awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her work with UNICEF. She was married twice (though she had several more famous romances) had two children and died aged 63 from a rare form of abdominal cancer.

Who has it been written by?

Audrey Hepburn (Getty Images)
Audrey Hepburn (Getty Images)

Michael Mitnick is currently attached to the project as the scriptwriter. The 39-year-old American collaborated with Guadagnino on The Staggering Girl, a 2019 short made with Italian fashion house Valentino which starred Julianne Moore and Mia Goth.

Mitnick also wrote the 2017 Martin Scorsese-produced historical drama The Current War, which featured Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as competing scientists Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.

Who else will it star?

As of yet, the only cast member that has been announced is Mara. But there are some actors who have worked with Guadagnino several times. Timothée Chalamet, for example, was catapulted into stardom after his role in the Italian director’s award-winning 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name, and starred in this year’s cannibal love story Bones and All. Could he be a potential future cast member of the biopic?

Other stars who have worked numerous times with Guadagnino include Tilda Swinton, who starred in 2009’s Io sono l’amore (I Am Love) and 2015’s A Bigger Splash, and Dakota Johnson, who starred in A Bigger Splash and Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake.

Is there a release date?

No. As the film is in its very early stages there’s no release date yet, but some news reports are saying that the film could possibly start shooting this year.

However, in a January 2023 interview on Rain Phoenix’s LaunchLeft podcast (Mara is engaged to Rain’s brother, Joaquin, and they have a son) the actor said: “I’m supposed to go do a film with your brother, in the spring, with PaweÅ Pawlikowski... and then I’m supposed to do an Audrey Hepburn film after that... We’ll see if it all works out...”

“It’s really challenging now to work, being a Mom. I don’t want to miss anything right now. I probably won’t work for a while after that, if those two things happen.”

If Rooney is only set to start filming Pawlikowski’s movie The Island, which is going to be about a couple who try and make a life for themselves on a deserted island, in spring, then it’s likely that audiences won’t be seeing the Audrey biopic for some time.

What are Hepburn’s most famous films?

Hepburn began her film career with a role in the 1948 movie Dutch in Seven Lessons, where she played a stewardess. Just five years later, she won an Oscar for playing Princess Ann in the William Wyler-directed rom-com Roman Holiday, which also starred Gregory Peck.

Most of her films have become classics, including the 1957 rom-com Funny Face, which she stared in alongside Fred Astaire, the 1964 musical My Fair Lady, and the 1966 comedy heist film How to Steal a Million.

But perhaps Hepburn is still best remembered (by modern audiences, at least) as Holly Golightly, the protagonist of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the 1961 film adaptation of Truman Capote’s 1958 novella. The little black dress, the long black gloves, the whipped-up hairdo and the diamond necklace look – there are few more iconic images in film history.

Who is Luca Guadagnino?

Luca Guadagnino in 2022 (Getty Images)
Luca Guadagnino in 2022 (Getty Images)

Guadagnino is an award-winning director who is a heavy hitter in the art house film scene. He became more of a household name after 2017 when Call Me By Your name was nominated for four Oscars.

As well as directing seven films since 1999, Guadagnino has made nine documentaries, one TV show (the 2020 coming-of-age drama We Are Who We Are) and has worked with several fashion houses including Fendi, Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

His upcoming projects include the film Challengers (with a cast that includes Zendaya and Josh O’Connor), which is about the trials a famous tennis player faces when he must compete against his wife’s former lover, and Queer, which is set in the Fifties and follows a man’s pursuit of desire. Daniel Craig is set to star in this William S. Burroughs book adaptation.

But that’s not all, as Guadagnino is also attached to a Scarface remake, which has the Coen brothers writing the script. “The devil works hard but luca guadagnino works harder,” joked one fan on Twitter.

What has Rooney Mara been working on recently?

Mara is arguably still best known for playing complicated researcher Lisbeth Salander in the 2011 David Fincher English remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – she received an Oscar nod for the role.

Since then, she’s acted in some major films including thriller Side Effects, sci-fi rom-com Her, Mary Magdalene and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. She was nominated for an Oscar for a second time playing Therese Belivet in Todd Haynes’ film Carol.

This year she played pregnant woman Ona in Women Talking, a drama film based on the real-life shocking events that took place in a Christian colony in Bolivia in the mid-Noughties. Over a four-year period, women were drugged and raped by some of the community’s men.

The film, which also features Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, focuses on eight women who are forced to question their faith when these crimes are exposed.

Latest Stories

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: 'I have the best seat in the house'

    HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eidse wants — and he makes this abundantly clear — is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eidse said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev