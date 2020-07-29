Luca Guadagnino to Direct Scotty Bowers Biopic Written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

“Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino will direct Searchlight’s untitled Scotty Bowers project with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing the script.

Matt Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser are producing through Altimeter Films, with Rogen and Goldberg producing through their Point Grey Pictures.

The project is based on the 2017 documentary “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” by Tyrnauer, a portrait of unsung Hollywood legend Bowers, whose memoir chronicled his decades spent as a sexual procurer to the stars.

Fox Searchlight began developing the movie project two years ago after the documentary was released by Greenwich Entertainment. “Scotty” follows Bowers, a World War II Marine combat veteran who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima and became a legendary bisexual male hustler and all-purpose date-arranger for Hollywood movie stars from the 1940s until the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Bowers’ memoir “Full Service” was published in 2012. He had not discussed the information prior to publication but decided to do so because most of the people involved were dead. Bowers died last year at the age of 96.

Guadagnino received a best picture Academy Award nomination in 2017 for “Call Me by Your Name” along with Peter Spears, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito. His other credits include “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash.”

Rogen and Goldberg’s producing credits include “50/50,” “This Is the End,” “Neighbors,” “Blockers,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “Long Shot,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Good Boys” and “An American Pickle.”

Searchlight’s director of production Richard Ruiz will oversee the project. Guadagnino is repped by WME. Rogen and Goldberg are repped by UTA. News was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

