Luca Bish breaks silence after seemingly shading Gemma Owen post-breakup

Last week, Love Island's Gemma Owen took to social media to reveal that she and Luca Bish had called time on their three month romance, with him seemingly throwing shade at her in response.

ICYMI, Gemma told fans via her Instagram Story that splitting from Luca "wasn’t an easy decision" but one that "ultimately is what is best for us both". Luca later posted on his own Instagram Story, hinting that he hadn't been informed of Gemma's decision to go public about the end of their relationship.

"Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my break up," the former fishmonger wrote. "I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways."

Now, just days on from their break-up, Luca has broken his silence for the first time since the apparent shade he threw at his ex. "Glad this week is over," he wrote in the caption of a selfie posted to his Instagram feed. "Thank you for all the kind messages."

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends alike rallied around the Love Island star. "Hold your head lad, better days ahead always," one follower wrote, with another commenting: "We're all here supporting you every step of the way."

Here's hoping this two are doing okay after their split!

