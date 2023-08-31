Luc Besson Earns 6-Minute ‘Dogman’ Standing Ovation at First Venice After Being Cleared of Rape Charges

Luc Besson’s latest film, “Dogman,” made its world premiere at Venice Film Festival, where it earned an enthusiastic 6-minute standing ovation. That tied the 6-minute ovation Venice audiences gave Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” earlier in the evening on the second night of the prestigious festival.

Besson attended the world premiere of “Dogman” alongside cast members such as leading man Caleb Landry Jones, who was able to attend the event after SAG-AFTRA permitted the cast an interim agreement amid the strike. Adam Driver was also granted a waiver to attend the world premiere of “Ferrari” earlier in the evening.

“Dogman” follows Douglas (Caleb Landry Jones), a “boy bruised by life” who “finds his salvation through dogs,” according to the film’s official synopsis. Besson wrote and directed the movie, which also stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Christopher Denham, Clemens Schick, Grace Palma, Marisa Berenson and John Charles Aguilar.

Besson, known for “Léon: The Professional” (1994), “The Fifth Element” (1997) and “Lucy” (2014), makes his Venice Film Festival competition debut with “Dogman.” Landry Jones, best known for “Get Out,” had a breakthrough moment at Cannes Film Festival in 2021 when he won the best actor award for his starring role in “Nitram.”

“Dogman” marks Besson’s first film since 2019’s “Anna,” and his first since being officially cleared of sexual assault charges in France. In 2018, Besson was accused of rape by Sand Van Roy, who appeared in his 2017 movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” In February 2019, French prosecutors dropped the case against him due to lack of evidence. After a second investigation, a judge dismissed the case in December 2021 and in June of this year, he was cleared of all charges by the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court.

In an exclusive interview with Variety out of Venice, Besson was asked if he’s concerned that actors won’t want to work with him because of the rape trial. He answered: “That’s not my problem. I’ve been trying to focus on my work for the last several years. I consider myself an artist and the most important thing to me is to write good scripts, like ‘Dogman.’ I want to write better and better stories because I only have a few more films to make – and in 20 years, the only thing that will remain are the movies.”

The film is scheduled to be released in France on Sept. 27 by Apollo Films and EuropaCorp.

