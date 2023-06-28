Luc Belaire’s Gigantic Zeus Is the World’s Largest Bottle of Bubbly

Here’s one bottle you won’t be able to finish in a single night—unless you have a whole lot of help.

Luc Belaire unveiled Zeus, the world’s largest bottle of bubbly, earlier this week. Named after the supreme ruler of the Greek gods, the mammoth vessel holds 45 liters of the brand’s sparkling wine, making it three times the size of its nearest peer.

Zeus is the product of seven years of hard work. The steel bottle was crafted by aerospace engineers who utilized a unique manufacturing process that included spin forming, machining, internal coating, powder coating and pressure testing, according to Belaire. Steel may seem like an odd material for a wine bottle, but its use allows the Zeus to insulate and protect the liquid it holds from extreme temperatures. The brand also claims that it is virtually unbreakable.

The Zeus next to a standard bottle of bubbly

The bottle stands 3.3 feet (or 40 inches) in height, has a circumference of three feet and tips the scale at a staggering 160 pounds when full. Because of its heavy weight, three people are needed to carry and pour it. Its 45-liter capacity is three times that of the biggest bottle that Belaire has used until now, the Nebuchadnezzar, which can hold 15 liters. That means it holds the equivalent of 60 standard-sized wine bottles, as well. Most impressive, though, might be that each Zeus bottle contains three billion bubbles when full.

The Zeus bottle remains exceedingly rare, with Belaire having produced just two so far. The first is filled with the brand’s best-selling Rare Rosé. The second is filled with Luc Belaire Luxe, the brand’s popular demi-sec. Both sparkling wines are vinted at Belaire’s winery in Burgundy.

You’ll actually get a chance to see Belaire’s Zeus later this summer when the brand takes both bottles on a world tour. Locations have yet to be announced, but Belaire intends to reward those brave and strong enough to lift the massive bottle.

