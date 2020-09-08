Luby’s plans to dissolve Texas-based cafeteria chain including Fuddruckers months after closing restaurants

It looks like the end has arrived for Luby’s, the beloved Texas cafeteria chain.

Luby’s Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to liquidate its businesses and distribute the proceeds to its existing investors.

The Houston-based company had said in June that it was looking to sell its restaurants and assets. As of March 31, the company had halted operations at all 50 of its locations.

Assets to be included in the proposed sale include Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers, real estate and the company’s culinary contract services business, it said. The company projects that it would receive between $92 million and $123 million in proceeds from its liquidation operations.

Luby’s said it values its property and equipment at $104 million. It had long-term debt of $57.3 million and obligations on operating leases of $22.7 million.

“We believe that moving forward with a plan of liquidation will maximize value for our stockholders, while also preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made," Luby’s president and CEO Christopher Pappas said in a statement. "The plan also continues to provide for the potential to place the restaurant operations with well-capitalized owners moving forward."

Founded in 1947 in San Antonio by Bob Luby, the chain of cafeterias for many Texans is synonymous with Sunday lunch and family meals and known for its LuAnn platter.

For fans, dishes like golden fried fish and creamy macaroni and cheese are nostalgic staples. Even popular culture pays tribute to Luby’s sometimes; the character of LuAnne Platter on Mike Judge’s animated comedy “King of the Hill” was named after a portion size available at the cafeteria.

Luby’s currently sells some of its most iconic dishes in frozen food aisles at H-E-B stores: macaroni and cheese and fried fish.

Additional material from the Houston Chronicle and American-Statesman staff writer Eric Webb.

