Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's RHONY Spin-Off, Welcome to Crappie Lake , Will Premiere in 2023

Michael Gioia
·3 min read
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are ready to take over Illinois!

Fans learned on Saturday at BravoCon 2022 that a spin-off featuring the longtime Housewives will debut on the network in 2023.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake follows the pair "as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Illinois," according to Bravo.

The small town has a population of less than 7,000 and is quite different than the city lights the ladies know and love. The reality spin-off will feature the two Housewives helping boost morale and "galvanize the town with new spirit."

The show features the duo building a new playground and revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show in an effort to embrace their new temporary home.

It was previously reported by Page Six that de Lesseps, 57, and Morgan, 58, touched down in the Midwest in July to begin filming the reality series. The outlet reported the show will be in the vein of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life, in which the two will ditch their socialite lifestyle for more ordinary and unsophisticated circumstances.

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer and the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer were last seen on the 13th season of Real Housewives of New York City.

However, the two did not come together for a reunion following the series' latest season, due to "scheduling challenges" that led to a reunion episode between the ladies being pushed back and ultimately canceled.

De Lesseps and Morgan will not be part of RHONY's upcoming 14th season, as it was revealed in March by Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that the show would be recasting and rebooting the show.

Cohen told Variety in March that "a major casting search" was underway for the show and also announced that a new series under the working title RHONY: Legacy was underway, featuring some of the most beloved New York Housewives.

De Lesseps and Morgan's spin-off series is not a first for the Real Housewives of New York City franchise.

Bethenny Ever After, focusing on OG Housewife Bethenny Frankel and her now-ex Jason Hoppy, aired from 2010 to 2012. A second spin-off with Frankel, entitled Bethenny & Fredrik — which followed Frankel's working relationship with Million Dollar Listing real estate mogul Fredrik Eklund, had one season in 2018.

De Lesseps has been with the RHONY franchise since its inception, appearing as a main cast member from its first season in 2008; she only appeared as a friend in the show's sixth season. Morgan was brought on as a main cast member in RHONY's third season.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

