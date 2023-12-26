Luann De Lesseps On ‘Crappie Lake’ Season 2 & Which ‘RHONY’ Reboot Star She Would Bring To An ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Luann de Lesseps is currently starring in Bravo and Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, where she reunited with her co-stars of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Among the housewives she reunited with was Sonja Morgan, who she stars with on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The show premiered over the summer and had its two stars trade the glamorous Big Apple with the rural Brenton, Illinois. Viewers were able to see a lighter side of De Lesseps and Morgan and questions regarding a second season have been coming up.

In a recent interview with Deadline, De Lesseps gave us an update on conversations regarding another season of the show.

“I’ve heard rumblings about it, but I can’t confirm anything yet,” she told us. “But I hope so.”

When asked to bring her RHUGT co-star Kelly Killoren Bensimon along for a potential second season of Crappie Lake, she said, “I think Sonja would beat her up. She might get her panties in a twist. If only [Sonja] wore panties, she would get them in a twist.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy features former RHONY stars reuniting, including De Lesseps, Morgan, Bensimon, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley.

Bravo recently rebooted the franchise with a whole new group of housewives, and we asked De Lesseps if there was a second season of RHONY Legacy, who she would bring from the new cast.

“We should have Brynn [Whitfield],” she said. “Brynn is a wild child. That girl would be fun on a trip.”

Bensimon intervened and also said that she would like to see Ubah [Hassan] and Jenna [Lyons].

“They’re all great,” De Lesseps added. “And I don’t know if there’s enough room on the boat, darling. If Ramona is already fighting for a cabin, I don’t know if it’s going to work out. Then we’re going to need a super yacht or a super big house because that’s a lot of housewives.”

De Lesseps also noted that she would like to see Jill Zarin come back, and although she didn’t make it on this trip, “We did miss her.”

