LTI to Launch Accelerated Migration Program for SAP-Based Enterprises With Amazon Web Services

MUMBAI, India , June 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (LTI.NS), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced an Accelerated Migration Program for customers of SAP with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of this program, LTI will help customers move their SAP® ERP, SAP S/4HANA®, and other SAP workloads from on-premise to AWS leveraging its intelligent, automated, migration acceleration platform and services.

To enable faster migration to AWS, the program offers Discovery Module, Build and Deployment Module, and Validation Module to enterprises across industry segments. The Add-on components of the program include an SAP profiler, analyzer for SAP S/4HANA, Auto-code remediation for SAP HANA® compliance, Security Module and Smart Testing module with a vast repository of test scenarios and test cases.

"LTI has a successful track record of enabling AWS cloud transformations across highly complex SAP customer landscapes," said Siddharth Bohra , Chief Business Officer, Tech, Media, Consumer & Head of Digital and Analytics, LTI. "Working with AWS will help us digitize the core and bring this expertise to other SAP clients, leveraging our highly automated approach."

LTI has achieved AWS SAP Competency status which establishes LTI as an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with certified technical proficiency and proven customer implementation success in migrating SAP environments to AWS.

The Accelerated Migration expertise reflects the highest standards of LTI's depth of knowledge in the functional and technical aspects of AWS cloud migration for SAP solutions. LTI itself is a very large and long-standing SAP customer and has migrated its internal SAP systems to AWS.

As an SAP customer, an AWS SAP Competency Partner, and global strategic services partner with SAP, LTI is positioned to be an ideal partner for any SAP customer migrating to AWS. LTI's Accelerated Migration Program for SAP solutions speedily migrates and transforms SAP-based enterprises by lowering infrastructure costs while simultaneously improving agility, customer experience, and innovation.

In October 2019 , LTI acquired Powerup Technologies, an APN Premier Consulting Partner, bolstering its cloud consulting and digital transformation capabilities. LTI recently won the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as Industry Innovation Partner of the Year.

LTI (LTI.NS) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

