Lt. Gov. of Alberta Arts Award nominations open

Nominations are open for this year’s Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Arts Awards. Two types of awards are given out on alternate years, and this year will be the Distinguished Artist Award, which is given to three individuals who have made significant career achievements and excellence in the arts.

Those who win the Distinguished Artist Award receive $30,000, a two-week residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, and a five-minute video profile of them as an artist. Time at the Banff Centre can be used to work on a creative project or for whatever the winner wants to do. The video is also for their own use.

“Anyone can nominate an artist and the award is open to all arts disciplines,” explained Kathy Classen, executive director of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Arts Awards Foundation. “You can’t self-apply, and you can’t apply on behalf of a family member.”

The first step for nominating an artist is to contact them first and get their permission. The foundation will need to access the nominee’s CV along with samples of their work, and the process can’t proceed without that permission.

“In addition, a three-page letter is required outlining your case as a nominator of why this individual fits the category of Distinguished Artist,” stated Classen.

Those nominated must be individuals working in the arts in Alberta and have made a significant contribution over the course of their career or a significant artistic achievement. Winners of the award are selected by a peer jury. The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity oversees the jury process and jurors are selected from across Canada.

The three winners of the 2023 Distinguished Artist Award will be celebrated Sept. 16. This year the awards ceremony and celebration will be held at the Esplanade in Medicine Hat and Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Salma Lakhani,Â will be present.

Each year the foundation puts out a request to any community in the province which might be interested in hosting the awards and this is the first year they will be held in Medicine Hat.

Story continues

The foundation was established in 2003 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It began by a group that believed it was important to have a mechanism to recognize professional artists in Alberta and celebrate them without relying on government funding.

“That was the drive. They solicited donations from individuals to build an endowment, and also received centennial dollars that were available both federally and provincially. Over the years, the endowment fund has grown to over $4 million. We take a percentage of that each year and that’s what we use to fund the awards,” stated Classen.

The foundation gives out awards in two categories. Odd numbered years are for the Distinguished Artist Awards and even numbered years are for Emerging Artist Awards. Emerging artists are those in the early stages of their career as a professional artist with 10 awards of $10,000 given out. This award is by a self-nomination process with peer jury reviews of all applications.

“That’s $10,000 to do with what you see fit,” said Classen. “You need to pay the rent, go on a course, or whatever. It’s not just a financial boost, but also a great boost to their esteem, to say we see you and recognize what you are doing.”

Nomination calls go out each November for whichever award is being handed out and are open until March the following year. Deadline for nominating someone for the 2023 Distinguished Artist Awards is on March 8, 2023.

“It’s a great celebration and a great way to acknowledge an artist that someone has been impressed by or inspired by,” added Classen. All the information, along with past winners, is available on the foundation’s website at https://artsawards.ca/.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News