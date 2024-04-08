LSU's Angel Reese congratulates South Carolina, Dawn Staley for winning national title

Angel Reese, who LSU team lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, congratulated South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley for winning the national championship over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Reese had strong praise for Staley, who won her third national championship.

"I'm sooo happy for (Dawn Staley)," Reese posted Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As a black woman, I admire what you've done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own!"

Staley or Reese have been a part of each of the last three national championships, with South Carolina winning in 2022, LSU winning in 2023 and South Carolina winning again Sunday.

Reese, a projected first-round pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15, was the SEC's player of the year this season after averaging 18.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Reese did everything she could in LSU's 94-87 loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa on April 1, pouring in 17 points with 20 rebounds and three blocks and four assists.

