LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa

  • LSU's Sa'Myah Smith reacts to a three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    LSU's Sa'Myah Smith reacts to a three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a final second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a final second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Iowa's McKenna Warnock is stopped by LSU's Sa'Myah Smith and Flau'jae Johnson during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Iowa's McKenna Warnock is stopped by LSU's Sa'Myah Smith and Flau'jae Johnson during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against LSUSunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against LSUSunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Iowa's McKenna Warnock and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson go after a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Iowa's McKenna Warnock and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson go after a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to a three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to a three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • First Lady Jill Biden and other listen to the national anthem before the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game =between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    First Lady Jill Biden and other listen to the national anthem before the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game =between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • First Lady Jill Biden takes a her seat before the start of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    First Lady Jill Biden takes a her seat before the start of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
DOUG FEINBERG
·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) — Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game on Sunday to win the first basketball title in school history.

The victory made Mulkey the first women's coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. The feisty and flamboyantly dressed Mulkey, who wore a sparkly golden tiger striped outfit, now has four titles in her career — the third most all-time behind Geno Auriemma's 11 and Pat Summitt's eight. Mulkey has never lost in a championship game.

The loss ended one of the greatest individual performances in NCAA Tournament history by Clark. The junior guard finished with 30 points. She scored 40 in the semifinals to knock out unbeaten South Carolina one game after she had the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history in the Elite Eight.

The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, set the NCAA record for points in a tournament, passing the 177 that Sheryl Swoopes scored in 1993 en route to leading Texas Tech to the title that year. Clark ended her tournament with 191.

The 102 points broke the previous high for a championship game, surpassing the 97 that Texas scored against Southern California in 1986.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

