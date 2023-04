The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of Kansas City 7-4 on Sunday. Gallo hit his first home run of the game in the sixth inning and in the next frame belted a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to extend the Twins' lead to 6-1. It was his 16th career multi-homer game. After failing to score in the first two games of the season, the Royals finally got a run in the second inning off a hom