LSU whips North Florida 104-52

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Tremont Waters and Duop Reath each scored 15 points as LSU defeated North Florida 104-52 on Friday.

Waters and Reath were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. Waters, who made three 3-pointers, matched his season high in assists with 10. Reath, who made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts, grabbed nine rebounds.

''We had a really good pregame shoot-around this morning,'' Waters said. ''We went after it like it was a practice. We went up and down. The dynamic of the team has changed recently. Coach (Will Wade) has been stressing on-the-ball defense. I did a good job this game after I did an okay job the last game.''

The Tigers (8-3) outscored the Ospreys 34-4 over a 13-minute stretch of the first half. Reath scored 10 of his 15 points during that span. Brandon Sampson, who played for the first time in a month after spraining an ankle, scored five points in the surge as LSU went ahead 44-15.

Aaron Epps had 13 points and nine rebounds and Daryl Edwards scored 10 for the Tigers, who had not won a game by 50 points in 11 seasons.

''This was one of our more complete games,'' Wade said. ''(Brandon) Sampson did a good job getting in off the bench. He changed the energy of the game, especially defensively. It was a positive to get him back out there. It's something we need to build off of.''

Trip Day was the leading scorer for North Florida (5-10) with 11 points. The Ospreys made just 32 percent of their field-goal attempts (19 of 60). North Florida was outscored in the paint 62-16 and outrebounded 50-29.

''We started 4 for 8 (from the field) and then LSU ramped it up,'' North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said. ''They did a great job of disrupting us. We went 1 for 18 with six turnovers in that streak. Then, LSU capitalized on the other end by sharing the ball. This is the first time this year that we looked beaten.''