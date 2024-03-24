LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Tigers trail MTSU 36-30 at halftime of women's March Madness

Middle Tennessee State University led the reigning champion LSU Tigers through the end of the second quarter. No. 11 seed MTSU went into halftime up 36-32 over No. 3 LSU.

Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams gave the Tigers a glimpse of momentum before the halftime buzzer with a jumper. Star forward Angel Reese only had six points and missed three consecutive shots in the final two minutes of the period.

LIVE UPDATES LSU retakes lead vs. Middle Tennessee, scores today and more

LSU’s 12 points was the fewest amount in the second quarter they’ve scored this season. They had three players with two fouls, including starter Aneesah Morrow.

For MTSU, fifth-year senior Savannah Wheeler had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds at the half. She held LSU’s graduate student guard Hailey Van Lith scoreless. The Louisville transfer averages 12.1 points per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU trails Middle Tennessee at half of women's march madness game