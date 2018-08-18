LSU suspends WR Drake Davis indefinitely after arrest

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Friday night and charged with second degree battery, according to nola.com, citing the East Baton Rouge Parish prison inmate list.

The university confirmed Davis has been suspended indefinitely from the football team.

Davis allegedly committed battery on his girlfriend multiple times in April and June, according to a police report obtained by WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Davis was accused of breaking the woman's rib and allegedly attempted to strangle and punch her, according to the warrant. Police also said Davis texted the victim, "I might kill you."

LSU police were informed of the crimes Thursday.

Davis caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns last season and caught one pass for 19 yards in 2016.