LSU says probe into handling of sexual misconduct complaints to be done by February

The outside investigation into LSU’s mishandling of sexual assault and domestic violence complaints is expected to be finished by February, and the school’s interim president and athletic director promised “appropriate steps will be taken” for wrongdoing.
Title IX experts from the Husch Blackwell law firm met with LSU officials Wednesday, according to the campus-wide email sent by interim president Thomas Galligan and athletic director Scott Woodward. They also published an email address, TitleIXfeedback@lsu.edu, for students to provide feedback.
LSU announced the review of its policies Nov. 16, hours after USA TODAY published an investigation that found systemic mishandling of sexual misconduct and dating violence complaints by the school.
“We owe it to all victims of sexual or domestic violence to carefully examine how we do things and to make the necessary changes,” Galligan and Woodward wrote. “As your Interim President and Director of Athletics, we want you to know that we take responsibility for righting any wrongs that may have occurred in the past, and for making sure that we do all we can to prevent similar circumstances from happening in the future.”
USA TODAY found that at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since coach Ed Orgeron took over the team four years ago, records show. The university disciplined two of them, and one – former wide receiver Drake Davis – was not expelled until four months after he was convicted of physically abusing his former girlfriend.
At least seven LSU officials had direct knowledge Davis was abusing his girlfriend, an LSU women’s tennis player, USA TODAY found. But those officials sat on the information for months while Davis continued to assault and strangle her.
The mishandling of sexual and physical violence complaints was not limited to the athletic department. USA TODAY also found three cases in which, rather than expelling or suspending male students found responsible for sexual assault, LSU allowed them to stay on campus. The men, non-athletes, received "deferred suspensions," a probationary period during which they must stay out of trouble.
Federal law and LSU’s own policies require campus officials to report allegations of sexual violence to the school’s Title IX office to conduct an initial investigation. LSU also requires school officials – coaches included – to report to police if they witness or are told about possible sexual misconduct or dating violence occurring on campus, and Galligan and Woodward said that has been reiterated to university leaders and athletic department staff.
Title IX is the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education.
The USA TODAY report drew the attention of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who last Thursday called on LSU to do a “prompt, thorough and transparent investigation” into the findings, which he called “deeply troubling.” It has also prompted widespread outrage on the Baton Rouge campus, where more than 200 students protested last Friday.
In Wednesday’s email, Galligan and Woodward said they met with student leaders last week and had reached out to campus groups focused on assault prevention and victim advocacy to “learn more about the student experience first-hand.”
Galligan's chief of staff, Ashley Berthelot-Arceneaux, sent an email Tuesday to representatives from the Black Women's Empowerment Initiative; Feminists in Action; Minority Women's Movement; Student Government; and Tigers Against Sexual Assault were invited to share "your perspectives about sexual assault, campus climate, and our current policies and procedures related to reporting such trauma, along with any other feedback you might have that would help the university improve in these critical areas."
The email said Galligan was willing to meet by Zoom or whatever format would allow students to be candid.
