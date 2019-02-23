LSU pulls off shocking upset over Tennessee after late foul call

The No. 13 LSU Tigers knew Saturday’s game against No. 5 Tennessee wouldn’t be easy, and that was before they lost their best player. With Tremont Waters sidelined, LSU still pulled off a shocking 82-80 upset over the Volunteers.

Picking up the win didn’t come without some controversy. With the game tied in the waning seconds of overtime, LSU guard Javonte Smart picked up a foul that put him at the free throw line with 0.6 seconds to go.

No. 13 LSU upset No. 5 Tennessee in this WILD finish 😱 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/eSv7cAdFFM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 23, 2019





Smart drained both of those free throws, giving the Tigers the unexpected 82-80 win.

Those points capped a career day for the Smart. The freshman carried the load with Waters sidelined, going off for 29 points in the win. With time running out in the second half, Smart took over the game for the Tigers, scoring 11 straight points.

Waters — who leads the team in minutes, points, assists and steals per game — was a surprise scratch from the contest due to an illness.

Javonte Smart came through in a big way for the Tigers. (AP Photo)

LSU’s win has some major ramifications on the standings. With the victory, there is now a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference. LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky are all 12-2 on the season.

The loss puts Tennessee in a tough spot. LSU has beaten both Tennessee and Kentucky, giving it a leg up in the conference. Tennessee lost the first meeting to Kentucky earlier this season, but the two teams will play again March 2.

With the standings this close, that second game against Kentucky looks like a must-win for the Volunteers.

