LSU's live tiger mascot is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

LSU’s live tiger mascot has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

Mike VII received his second dose on Aug. 6 from LSU veterinarian David Baker. He received his first dose on July 16.

“Mike VII has not shown any adverse effects from the vaccine,” the school said in a statement, in part. “His caretakers will continue to monitor him closely as always. LSU is dedicated to providing the best care for Mike VII.”

The vaccine was donated by Zoetis, a company that has donated thousands of vaccines to help protect zoo animals from the coronavirus.

Mike VII’s habitat on campus has extra barricades around it, which were put up at the start of the pandemic to help protect the tiger from infection. The school will now remove those later this month, as Mike VII is now fully vaccinated.

There have been multiple cases of animals that have contracted the coronavirus, which experts believe happened through humans. Zoetis has donated 11,000 vaccines to about 70 zoos, sanctuaries, universities and other conservation sites, per The New York Times.

Louisiana is currently averaging more than 4,600 new cases of the coronavirus per day, but has the highest case rate per 100,000 residents in the country as of Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times. The country is now averaging more than 100,000 new cases each day, too, the highest it’s seen since February.

About 59% of Americans have received at least one shot of a vaccine, and about 50% are fully vaccinated. Only about 38% of adults in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, and only about 45% have received at least one dose — which is ahead of only Wyoming, Mississippi and Idaho.

Mike VII, seen here sleeping in his habitat last year, received his second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

