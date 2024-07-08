LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announces she's returning to compete for a fifth year

The Tigers won the first national championship in school history last season

Gymnast Olivia Dunne is returning to compete for a fifth year at LSU.

Dunne, 21, announced her decision on social media on Monday with the caption "not Dunne yet" and a video in which she read a letter to LSU fans that narrated clips from her previous four years of competition.

"Dear LSU,

These past four years have changed my life.

There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to do your very best. And there’s something about being part of a team that made school history.

No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU. And that’s why I’m here to say, I’m not Dunne yet.

Here’s to Year Five, baby."

Competing in the uneven bars and floor routine, Dunne was part of an LSU women's gymnastics team that won its first national championship in school history in April. The Tigers finished in first ahead of Cal at the NCAA championships. Utah and Florida finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

The moment we became national champions for the first time EVER.



A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/3RRAV33p63 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 20, 2024

Dunne has also been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of her four years at LSU.

Besides the opportunity to compete for another national title under coach Jay Clark, Dunne has some personally lucrative reasons to return to LSU for a fifth year. She's one of the most marketable athletes in college athletics with huge social media followings on TikTok and Instagram that surpass those of any other NCAA competitor.

As a result, Dunne is among the very top NIL earners among NCAA athletes, receiving millions of dollars per year. She reportedly draws the most NIL income among female college athletes. She is one of the LSU athletes to be featured in an upcoming Prime Video docuseries on NIL titled "The Money Game," along with Angel Reese, Jayden Daniels and Flau'Jae Johnson.