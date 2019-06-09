LSU freshman Sha’Carri Richardson smashes women's 100m collegiate record, makes history in 200m

Runners compete in the women's 1,500 meters during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LSU freshman Sha’Carri Richardson is fast. Just how fast? Fast enough to break the women’s 100-meter collegiate record and celebrate midway through the race.

Richardson finished the race with a record-breaking time of 10.75 seconds on Saturday, the final day of the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She was so fast that as the race was ending, she threw her arms up in celebration without having crossed the finish line yet.

Check it out for yourself:

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON!!!!! 1️⃣0️⃣:7️⃣5️⃣



WORLD JUNIOR RECORD ✅

WORLD LEADER ✅

COLLEGIATE RECORD ✅

SCHOOL RECORD ✅ pic.twitter.com/n91WHBdCty — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 8, 2019

Richardson’s win broke the record held by LSU’s Dawn Sowell of 10.78, a record that stood since 1989.

With the win, Richardson also became the world junior record holder and now holds the fastest time in the world this year. Per FloTrack, Richardson is the ninth-fastest performer in world history.

Heading into the day, Richardson told reporters that she didn’t give herself a target time.

“Coming into today, I never gave myself a time because I said [to myself] ‘If you give yourself a goal, you limit yourself. As long you expect greatness out of yourself, you will deliver greatness that you think you are able to achieve and even more.’” Richardson said.

Richardson continued to make history

Richardson’s record-setting day didn’t end with the 100-meter race. Later, she competed in the 200-meter race and went head-to-head with the defending champion, Anglerne Annelus of USC.

Story continues

The two battled it out on the track, but it was Annelus who won with a time of 22.16. Richardson’s time? 22.17.

It's all about the lean!



Angie Annelus goes 🔙2️⃣🔙 as the #ncaaTF 200m Champion with a WORLD LEADING 2️⃣2️⃣:1️⃣7️⃣



No. 4️⃣ ALL-TIME COLLEGIATE pic.twitter.com/xDC7VYv9gD — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 9, 2019

According to Runner’s World, Richardson’s 22.17 time was enough to break Allyson Felix’s world U-20 record in the event. Felix ran a 22.18 in the 200-meter race in 2004.

Not only did Richardson break Felix’s record, but she also became the first U20 woman to clock a sub-11 second time in the 100 and sub-22.4 in the 200.

Remember, Richardson is only a freshman and with days like today, it’s safe to say that we’ll be hearing her name for years to come.

More from Yahoo Sports: