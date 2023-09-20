LSU Football's Greg Brooks Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery to Remove Tumor: ‘We Await Further Clarity'

The graduate student had played in LSU's first two games of the season before missing last week's game with a "medical emergency"

Wesley Hitt/Getty Greg Brooks Jr.

Louisiana State University football player Greg Brooks is recovering from emergency brain surgery this week as his family says they’re currently awaiting “further clarity on the extent” of what caused a large tumor to grow.

“Greg Jr. was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery,” his family shared in a statement on social media. “Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results.”



A representative from LSU confirmed the news to ESPN, who reported that coach Brian Kelly said Brooks began experiencing vertigo symptoms earlier this year and that he began to feel dizzy again on Wednesday, leading to an MRI that revealed the tumor on his brain.



Related: J.J. and Kealia Watt Expect to 'Be Coaching in Some Capacity' as Son Koa Starts Sports (Exclusive)

Kelly didn’t initially say why Brooks was missing from the team lineup last Saturday when LSU defeated Mississippi State University. Kelly had initially just said that Brooks, who is the team’s starting safety, was out of the lineup with a “medical emergency” and did not explain more, citing the family’s wishes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Brooks’ family then opened up about their son’s health on Wednesday morning, the same day Kelly shared an update about the player on an SEC media call, ESPN said.

"We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities," the family wrote in its statement. "This means the world to us at this difficult time.”

Story continues

Related: Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Dead 6 Months After Bike Crash That Saw Him Lose Right Leg

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks’ family added: “Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle.”



“His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever,” his family said. “Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”



Brooks, a native of Harvey, Louisiana, had transferred to LSU last season after three full seasons playing defensive back for Arkansas. The graduate student started 13 of total games last season for the Tigers.



He played in LSU’s first two games of the season, helping them to a 2-1 start and a No. 12 ranking in the nation.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.