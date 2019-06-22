LSU football program faces 'ongoing inquiry' by NCAA

LSU continues to face scrutiny from the NCAA.

This time, the Tigers' football program is under the association's microscope.

The school announced Friday it was cooperating with the NCAA in an "ongoing inquiry" into an alleged payment made to the father of a former player.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, a booster who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from a Louisiana foundation paid $180,000 of that to the father of former Tigers lineman Vadal Alexander.

Yahoo Sports confirmed the identity of the receipt Friday, while the name of the booster in the Business Report on Thursday. John Paul Funes was the CEO and president for the Our Lady of the Lake hospital system’s foundation — a prominent medical center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — and stole the money over a period of seven years, Yahoo Sports noted.

This news comes in light of the recent look into LSU's basketball program.

The university released a statement that the school has been engaged with the NCAA in an “ongoing inquiry” regarding the matter, and said it had been aware of the alleged payment since last year.

“LSU was made aware of specific allegations by Our Lady of the Lake officials in late 2018 and made that information immediately available to the NCAA,” said LSU senior associate athletic director, Robert Munson. “As this is an ongoing inquiry, LSU will have no further comment at this time.”

Alexander played for the Tigers from 2012-16 and was considered one of the top senior prospects in the 2016 draft class. He was eventually selected by the Raiders in the seventh round as the 234th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

In July 2018, he was waived by Oakland after failing to report to training camp.



