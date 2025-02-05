LSU faces Georgia, looks to stop road skid

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-7, 3-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU travels to Georgia looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 at home. Georgia averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-7 in SEC play. LSU is eighth in the SEC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 7.4.

Georgia's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press