LSU DL Maason Smith limps to locker room after injuring knee while celebrating

Nick Bromberg
·1 min read

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith had to leave the first quarter of his team's game against Florida State after injuring his left knee while celebrating a tackle.

Smith was excited on Florida State's first offensive drive of the game and appeared to land awkwardly in his jubiliation. You can see him immediately grab his knee below.

Smith was checked out in LSU's medical tent on the sidelines and then walked back to the locker room. The frustration on his face was evident as he had a slight limp on the trip back through the tunnel.

Smith was one of the best freshmen defensive linemen in the country in 2021. He had 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in nine games.

The Houma, Louisiana, native was one of the best recruits in the class of 2021. He was the top-ranked defensive lineman in the class and the No. 2 prospect in the country. Texas QB Quinn Ewers was the only player ranked ahead of Smith in Rivals’ rankings and he skipped his senior season of high school to enroll early at Ohio State.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 04: LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) warms up before the Texas Bowl game between the Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2022 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 04: LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) warms up before the Texas Bowl game between the Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2022 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
