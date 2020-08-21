LSU coach Ed Orgeron says report of conversation about Derrius Guice allegation is 'not accurate'

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was among the names to come up in an explosive report about the school’s handling of multiple rape allegations against former Tigers running back Derrius Guice.

A day after the report was published, the coach is now saying the story of his involvement is inaccurate.

Ed Orgeron: Reported conversation happened differently

In a statement published through Twitter on Thursday night, Orgeron said the allegations against Guice should be taken seriously and that he will comply with all protocols and investigations.

However, he took issue with the report’s portrayal of a conversation he had with the boyfriend of one of Guice’s alleged victims. In the report, the unnamed boyfriend — an LSU football recruit at the time — said the victim told him of the assault after it allegedly happened, which he says later colored his interactions with both Guice and Orgeron.

From USA Today:

The former boyfriend redshirted his freshman year and said he steered clear of Guice because “I probably would have lost my (expletive) on him.” He said LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron brought up the subject of his then-girlfriend and Guice about a year after the alleged assault, telling the athlete he shouldn’t be bothered by it. “(Orgeron) said, ‘Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,’ ” the former player told USA TODAY. The former player said he doesn’t know how Orgeron knew what happened, but he believes the coach knew it was not consensual.

Orgeron reportedly did not respond to a request for comment about the story, instead choosing to release the following statement in which he said he was unaware of the allegations during the conversation in qustion:

“A player came into my office to discuss transferring from our program. We also discussed the player’s relationship challenges with his girlfriend,” Orgeron said. “I told him what I would tell my own sons: ‘We all experience heartbreak growing up. Do not throw away a promising academic and football career at LSU because of a personal obstacle.”

The alleged assault reportedly occurred in the second semester of the 2015-16 school year, when Orgeron had just finished his first season as the LSU defensive line coach. He would become the program’s head coach months later, and had Guice rush for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first two seasons helming the Tigers.

Guice was released by the Washington Football Team earlier this month after being arrested on three charges of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and a felony count of strangulation.

