LSU beats UCLA on obstruction call, 2-1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Constance Quinn scored the winning run on an obstruction call as LSU defeated UCLA 2-1 Thursday in the Women's College World Series.

The game was tied at a run apiece in the fifth inning when Quinn scored on a single by Amber Serrett. Quinn was tagged out before the obstruction call against UCLA catcher Paige Halstead at the plate.

Quinn had two hits and Emily Griggs scored a run for the Tigers (49-20).

Allie Walljasper (18-5) threw a complete game for LSU. She didn't strike out anyone, but her team's solid defense powered the win.

UCLA entered the World Series as one of the nation's best home-run hitting teams, but the Bruins couldn't put one over the fence against Walljasper. The Bruins (47-14) left seven runners on base.

UCLA's Rachel Garcia (22-8) pitched a complete game for the Bruins. She gave up six hits and struck out seven.