LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot and killed in Baton Rouge

Wayde Sims, a 20-year-old junior forward on LSU’s basketball team, was shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Friday morning. (Getty)

Wayde Sims, a junior forward on Louisiana State University’s basketball team, was shot and killed early Friday morning in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to a report from The Advocate, Sims, 20, was shot around 12:25 am at a Subway near the campus of Southern University, which was on lockdown for a time after the shooting. Sims was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injury. No arrests have been made, but the investigation, which has been classified as a homicide, is ongoing.

In a statement, LSU coach Will Wade asked for prayers and shared the sadness of the LSU family. “We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

It was only a few days ago that Wade praised Sims for his offseason work on an ESPN radio show. Via The Advocate:

“Maybe the guy I’ve been most impressed with is Wayde Sims,” Wade said on 104.5 FM ESPN’s “Off the Bench”. “Moving him around, we’re trying to solve the issue of having a bigger 3-man, and really the past month or couple weeks we’ve messed around with him at the 3. He’s done a really nice job.”

The 6-foot-6 Sims, who had been a star in high school, was about to return for his third season with LSU. He started 10 games in his previous season, and averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. Off the court, he was majoring in kinesiology. His father, Wayne Sims, also played for LSU in the late 1980s.

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers sign S Eric Reid, longtime Kap ally

• Ex-NBAer Chris Dudley defends former classmate Brett Kavanaugh

• Ohio State gets blasted for posting ‘Silence’ graphic on Twitter

• Rick Reilly confounds Justin Thomas with awkward Ryder Cup question

