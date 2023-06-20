LSU baseball fans break Jell-O Shot Challenge record at Men's College World Series

The LSU baseball team is in the middle of trying to win the Men's College World Series, but if the Tigers fall short, fans will at least come back home with one title.

A major competition during the NCAA men's baseball tournament, Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha is home to the Jell-O Shot Challenge. The rules are simple: Fans of the eight teams buy a Jell-O shot for $5, which counts as a point for each fanbase. The fanbase with the most points at the end of the tournament is declared the champion, with proceeds from each purchase going to food banks for all eight teams and the Heartland Food Bank in Omaha.

The competition has gotten more intense in recent years, as fans have made increased efforts to win and break records.

LSU fans break Jell-O Shot Challenge record

The record for the Jell-O Shot Challenge was set last year, when Ole Miss fans bought 18,777 shots en route to the team's first national championship.

The record lasted only a year.

LSU fans came out hot in Omaha to begin the tournament, being the first team to reach 1,000 shots and then 10,000 shots bought. But the Tigers got a huge boost ahead of their game against Wake Forest Monday, when Todd Graves, Raising Cane's founder and LSU fan, showed up at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina and bought an astonishing 6,000 shots. The restaurant was filled with LSU fans, who celebrated the purchase and breaking the record.

Records were meant to be broken! 6,000 Jello Shots for @LSUBaseball fans @Roccos_Omaha to set the new record! Fun fact: This also breaks the round of shots world record Merle Haggard set in 1983 when he bought 5,095 shots for the entire bar @billybobstexas ! #Geauxmaha pic.twitter.com/ZxI6UNWkAM — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) June 19, 2023

As of Tuesday afternoon, LSU still has a commanding lead in the challenge with 22,462 shots bought. In second is Wake Forest with 5,572.

Fans can expect LSU's record to continue to climb as long as the Tigers remain in the tournament. After losing to the Demon Deacons Monday, LSU will play Tennessee Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in an elimination game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU fans break Men's College World Series Jell-O Shot Challenge record